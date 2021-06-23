WarnerMedia sells Golf Clash developers to EA

EA has bought Playdemic, the mobile games studio responsible for Golf Clash, from WarnerMedia.

The games giant will pay $1.4 billion in cash for the studio behind the hit golfing title which is available on iOS and Android and clocked up more than 80 million downloads globally to date.

EA says the purchase will support plans to boost its share of the mobile gaming market. WarnerMedia, which is merging with Discovery, will keep the rest of its gaming business which will focus on developing titles based on its franchises and IP.

“We have enjoyed working with the talented team at Playdemic as they have grown Golf Clash beyond all expectations into a hit mobile game with tremendous longevity,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games.

“While we have great respect for the Playdemic team, our decision to divest is a part of our overall strategy to build games based on Warner Bros. storied franchises.”

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, said: “Playdemic is a team of true innovators, and we’re thrilled to have them join the Electronic Arts family.

“In addition to the ongoing success of Golf Clash, the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP at Electronic Arts.

“This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content.”