Pluto TV to gain 25 new channels from Fremantle

25 new channels from leading independent TV studio Fremantle are coming to Pluto TV user in 13 countries, including the UK, as part of a new global deal between the two firms.

The line-up includes a new Escape to the Country channel for users in the UK. Other channels include Baywatch, Supermarket Sweep, Family Feud Classic, Jamie Oliver, Project Runway, channels dedicated to the Bob Barker and Drew Carey eras of The Price is Right and, starting with Canada, a channel dedicated to the classic US sitcom Three’s Company.

Users in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, San Marino, Demark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and the US, will also gain some or all of the new additions.

Laura Florence, SVP Global Fast Channels, Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Pluto TV globally, extending Fremantle’s treasured IP to many new territories.

“Pluto TV’s state of the art platform provides a seamless streaming experience for viewers and makes it the perfect home for our channels. This is the next stage of our valued partnership with Pluto TV, as we continue to evolve our FAST strategy and content delivery for our global audience.”

Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content and Acquisitions for Pluto TV at Paramount, said: “We are beyond excited to expand, the Fremantle content offering on Pluto TV across international markets.

“Pluto TV’s mission to offer lean-back entertainment for fans around the world harnesses the spirit of content like Escape to the Country and Three’s Company, which are perfect for people to gather to watch from the comfort of their living rooms.”