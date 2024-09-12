Prime Video releases new Paris Has Fallen trailer

A new trailer has been released for Paris Has Fallen, the new TV spin-off from Gerard Butler’s popular ‘Has Fallen’ movie franchise.
Debuting exclusively on Prime Video in the UK on 1st November, the series sees a terrorist group, led by the revenge seeking Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris), attack a high-profile event, with the French Interior Minister as their target.
Protection officer Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab) finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya) to save the day.
When events take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realise that the plan extends beyond just one politician and must rely on each other to stop Paris falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance.
