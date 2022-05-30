Prehistoric Planet – new video gives fans an inside look at the Apple TV+ series

All five episodes of Prehistoric Planet are now available to stream on Apple TV+ and the streaming service has marked the occasion by releasing a new behind the scenes video.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the natural history series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest palaeontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

Made by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the five-episode series was helmed by executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and features an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.