Prime Video confirms Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write and produce new Tomb Raider series

Prime Video has confirmed that a Tomb Raider series written and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge is headed to the streaming service and will be available to subscribers around the world.

The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics – developers of the Tomb Raider game franchise – and Amazon MGM Studios to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into series and films.

Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games have previously announced plans to develop and publish a new multiplatform Tomb Raider game. The as-yet untitled game is a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure that is an all new, next chapter to Lara Croft’s legendary explorations in the Tomb Raider franchise.

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” said Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, commented: “I’m so happy to announce that we have ordered the epic, globetrotting series Tomb Raider from the incredibly gifted Emmy-award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the team at Crystal Dynamics.

“Fans and newcomers can look forward to exhilarating adventures that honor the legacy of this iconic character.”

Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics, said: “Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe.

“These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with Tomb Raider; it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere.”