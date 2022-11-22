Prime Video releases The Making of The Rings of Power

A new behind-the-scenes look at the production of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now available through the streaming app’s X-Ray feature.

Each of the “making of” pieces correspond to one of the first season’s eight episodes and gives audiences an up-close look at how the series brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth to life with new information and details about the production design, set decoration, costumes, makeup, visual and special effects, stunts, sword fights, and horseback riding.