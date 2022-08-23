The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gets final trailer

Image shows Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Robert Aramayo (Elrond). Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video. Copyright: Amazon Studios.

Prime Video has released the final trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ahead of the show’s debut next week.

Billed as “an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth,” the series is set to debut worldwide on Prime Video on September 1st – 2nd (time zone dependent), with new episodes available weekly.

The new trailer highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age and reveals how Tolkien’s legendary characters come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Characters featured include Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot(Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers); Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi); and Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).