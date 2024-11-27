Prime Video reveals its December Premier League matches

Prime Video has revealed the 20 exclusive Premier League fixtures it’ll be bringing fans this December, including its eight Boxing Day matches.

How to watch the Premier League on Prime Video

The games will be available watch by everyone who has either a Prime* or standalone Prime Video membership via the Prime Video app on their Smart TV, mobile, Fire TV stick or streaming device.

Boxing Day Premier League fixtures on Prime Video

Man City v Everton: 12.30 p.m. KO

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. KO

Chelsea v Fulham: 3 p.m. KO

Newcastle United v Aston Villa: 3 p.m. KO

Nottingham Forest v Spurs: 3 p.m. KO

Southampton v West Ham United: 3 p.m. KO

Wolves v Man United: 5.30 p.m. KO

Liverpool v Leicester City: 8 p.m KO

December Premier League fixtures on Prime Video

Tuesday 3 December

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace: 7.30 p.m. KO

Leicester City v West Ham United: 8.15 p.m. KO

Wednesday 4 December

Everton v Wolves: 7.30 p.m. KO

Man City v Nottingham Forest: 7.30 p.m. KO

Newcastle United v Liverpool: 7.30 p.m. KO

Southampton v Chelsea: 7.30 p.m. KO

Arsenal v Man United: 8.15 p.m. KO

Aston Villa v Brentford: 8.15 p.m. KO

Thursday 5 December

Fulham v Brighton: 7.30 p.m. KO

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs: 8.15 p.m. KO

Friday 27 December

Brighton v Brentford, 7.30 p.m. KO

Arsenal v Ipswich Town, 8.15 p.m. KO