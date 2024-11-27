The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying now on D&D Beyond

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying, Free League’s 5E adaptation of its The One Ring RPG, is now available on D&D Beyond.

The game contains needed to create exciting adventures set in the world’s most popular fantasy setting – six original heroic cultures from the land of Eriador, six new classes, a host of terrifying adversaries, and comprehensive rules for journeys, councils, wondrous artifacts, and the subtle magic of Middle-earth.

All of the maps and tokens from the printed volume have been integrated into D&D Beyond’s toolset.

Key features include: