The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying now on D&D Beyond

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying, Free League’s 5E adaptation of its The One Ring RPG, is now available on D&D Beyond.
The game contains needed to create exciting adventures set in the world’s most popular fantasy setting – six original heroic cultures from the land of Eriador, six new classes, a host of terrifying adversaries, and comprehensive rules for journeys, councils, wondrous artifacts, and the subtle magic of Middle-earth.
All of the maps and tokens from the printed volume have been integrated into D&D Beyond’s toolset.
Key features include:
- Six Callings: Much like classes in Dungeons & Dragons, Callings represent the features a character has access to, as well as their virtues and beliefs.
- Six Heroic Cultures of Middle-earth: As with the species and backgrounds of D&D, the diverse folk of Middle-earth each have their own histories and hardships that players can choose from.
- Six Rewards: Unique traits that improve gear as the adventure progresses.
- 42 Virtues: The equivalent of D&D feats, Virtues will help players further customize their characters as they gain knowledge and experience.
- 22 New Monster Stat Blocks: While the heroes may not be confronting the Dark Lord Sauron himself, they will undoubtedly come across his deadly servants, like Evil Men, Orcs, Trolls, and Wraiths.
- A Full Setting Guide: Middle-earth’s entire history would be impossible to fit into a single tome, so The Lord of the Rings™ Roleplaying takes players to one of the most recognizable times and locations amongst fans: Eriador in the Third Age.
- Six Patrons: Some extraordinary folk have already begun the fight against the Shadow, and if their goals align with the party’s, these Patrons may take the heroes under their tutelage, giving them a number of benefits.
- New Rules: including Shadow points, Councils, and Journeys.