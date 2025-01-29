Prime Video’s House of David gets first trailer

Prime Video has released the first official trailer for House of David, its upcoming Biblical drama which debuts around the world on February 27th.

Michael Iskander stars as David, the eventual King of Israel, as he takes on Goliath (Martyn Ford) and fulfills his destiny as God’s Chosen, anointed by Samuel the Prophet (Stephen Lang).

The series follows the once-mighty King Saul whose pride brings him down. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an outcast teenager as the new king.

As Saul loses power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.

The series will debut its first three episodes on February 27 and continue weekly thereafter.