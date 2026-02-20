Prime Video returns to the House of David next month

House of David, Prime Video’s epic biblical drama, returns for its second season on March 27th.

Produced by Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, the show launched with its first season last March and drew more than 40 million viewers worldwide.

Michael Iskander and Ali Suliman lead the cast as David and King Saul, with Ayelet Zurer and Stephen Lang also starring.

Season two continues the story as Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare.

As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future.

The ensemble cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom.



How to watch Prime Video Apps for Prime Video are available on Amazon’s own range of Fire TV Sticks, smart TVs from all major brands including Samsung, Hisense, and LG, plus streaming devices from Apple and Roku. The service is included as a benefit of Prime, Amazon’s membership scheme, and as a cheaper standalone subscription. Sign up to Prime Video at Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.