Project Hail Mary streams on Prime Video this weekend

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in PROJECT HAIL MARY, from Amazon MGM Studios. Photo credit: Jonathan Olley

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary debuts globally on Prime Video this weekend.

Based on the novel from Andy Weir, who also wrote The Martian, the film stars Gosling as science teacher Ryland Grace who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out.

He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction, but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Also starring Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub, the film was directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and written by Drew Goddard.

Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch at no extra cost from July 3rd.