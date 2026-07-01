Future of flight to be explored in latest edition of The Engineers

A special edition of The Engineers is to hear from three world leaders in the field of aircraft engineering as they discuss the future of flight.

The Engineers is an annual event produced by the BBC World Service in partnership with the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851.

The Engineers: Flying At The Edge will take place before a live audience next month and will be air broadcast on BBC World Service English radio on 8 August. t’ll also air on TV on 22 August on BBC News, and stream on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC World Service YouTube channel.

Audiences will hear from US Aerospace engineer, flight test pilot, and former Flight Test Director of Virgin Galactic Kelly Latimer; Net-zero aviation pioneer and Director of the Whittle Lab at Cambridge University Rob Miller; and Daniel Moczydlower, President of the Brazilian future aircraft innovators, Embraer-X.

The trio will discuss how flight is being reimagined for a changing planet and before answering questions from a live audience.

The event takes place at the Royal Geographical Society, London, at 6.30pm (BST) on Tuesday 14 July.

Gwenan Roberts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service, said: “I’m so glad The Engineers is returning this year to discuss another area where important and innovative engineering work is being done, in aviation.

“This event, produced by the BBC World Service, will be an exciting opportunity to connect members of the public with three trailblazers in the world of aircraft engineering who are reshaping what is possible.

“It will give the audience a rare opportunity to ask questions and to hear directly from the experts driving the changes in aviation, in what is sure to be a thought-provoking and inspiring discussion.”

John Lavery, CEO, Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, says: “The Royal Commission is thrilled to be partnering with the BBC World Service for the 11th production of The Engineers.

“Aeronautical engineering is the science and engineering of designing and making aircraft fly safely, efficiently, and reliably through the atmosphere.

“This year’s programme introduces three hugely influential and exciting individuals from within the industry, who hope to share some of their different experiences within one of the most challenging yet familiar environments in the world – we can’t wait.”