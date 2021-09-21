Pure Telecom and Netgem TV announce new TV tie-up

Pure Telecom has become the first Irish ISP to launch a TV service powered by the Netgem TV platform which combines free over the air channels with free streamed linear channels and premium subscription apps on a single set top box.

Netgem’s solution offers ISPs a low-cost route into TV provision while helping boost customer satisfaction and stickiness. The deal with Pure follows recent tie-ups with Origin TV and Community Fibre TV.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Netgem, said: “Irish consumers will be able to take full advantage of a wide array of entertainment by bringing together connectivity from Pure Telecom with a high-quality TV service we have powered for Irish ISPs.

The service combines traditional live TV with easily accessible streaming TV shows and films across numerous on-demand platforms, keeping the whole family entertained on faster broadband and at an affordable price.”

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom said: “Our partnership with Netgem has proven to be very successful, so we are delighted to be launching Pure TV in collaboration with Netgem.

“Being able to utilise Netgem’s 4K set-top box will ensure that the Irish public have access to the most popular TV shows and films that Pure TV has to offer.”