Quantum Leap reboot is coming to Paramount+ UK 

Raymond Lee as Ben — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Paramount+ has announced that it’s bringing the Quantum Leap reboot to UK subscribers, with the first 9 episodes of the show’s debut series due to hit the streaming service next month.

Starring Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Ernie Hudson, the series is set 30 years after the original and sees Dr. Ben Song (Lee) lost in the past after making an unauthorised leap.

Like the original show’s Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) before him, Lee finds himself leaping into the bodies of different people as his team work to bring him home.

The show, which debuted in the US last September, had been widely expected to air in the UK on Sky which, like its US homes of NBC and Peacock, is owned by entertainment giant Comcast.

However, Paramount+ has revealed that it’s bringing the show to UK audiences from July 13th with an initial batch of 9 episodes. The streaming service is also the UK home of fellow NBC sci-fi series La Brea.

A second season of Quantum Leap has already been commissioned.

Costing £6.99 per month, or £69.90 for the year, Paramount+ is available on a host of devices including Smart TVs from Samsung and LG plus streaming devices from Apple, Roku and Amazon.

The app is also available on Sky set top boxes and Sky Glass, and subscribers to Sky Cinema get access to the service at no extra cost.