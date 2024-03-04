QVC+ app launches on Hisense Vidaa TVs 

Shopping channel QVC has launched its app on selected Hisense smart TVs running the Vidaa operating system.

The QVC+ app offers streamed High Definition versions of the broadcaster’s live channels plus the ability to browse products which have recently been shown on air alongside other promoted or featured items.

The arrival of QVC+ follows the recent launch of Now, the Sky owned streaming service, on the Vidaa platform which powers smart TVs made by creators Hisense plus a growing number of global and regional brands.

UK Vidaa users also have access to Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music, plus the entire Freeview Play suite of catch-up apps.