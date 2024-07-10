Radio 2 wants to know the nation’s favourite Pet Shop Boys songs 

Radio 2 is inviting audiences to vote for their favourite Pet Shop Boys songs, with the 30 most popular tracks to be revealed in a special show to be broadcast this summer.

Hosted by Mark Goodier, Your Ultimate Pet Shop Boys Song will air on the station and BBC Sounds ahead of the duo’s appearance at Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on September 8th.

Listeners can vote at www.bbc.co.uk/petshopboysvote for up to five songs from a list comprising all of Pet Shop Boys UK Top 40 hits, plus a selection of other classics as chosen by Radio 2’s panel of Pet Shop Boys superfans. Voting closes at 4pm on Friday 26 July.

Neil Tennant said: “We’re absolutely fascinated to hear what Radio 2 listeners decide is their favourite Pet Shop Boys song and we can’t wait to see you in person in Preston on September 8”

Mark Goodier added: “Pet Shop Boys were the first group I played on Radio 1 in 1987 and I’m sure I’ll be playing them on Pick of the Pops for many years to come. I’m looking forward to counting down the Radio 2 listeners’ favourite Pet Shop Boys songs and revealing which is at Number 1!”

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, commented: “Radio 2 is proud of playing the very best timeless, melodic music from the past seven decades, and we love giving Radio 2 listeners the chance to vote for their favourite songs by one artist.

“Pet Shop Boys have given us four decades of incredible music and I’m looking forward to finding out which song will be top of this PSB chart!”