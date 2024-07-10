Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire beats Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by 1,900 sales

Caption: (L to r) Godzilla and Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has seen off strong competition from brand new entries to top the UK’s official film chart for another week.

The latest Monsterverse instalment outsold Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by just under 1,900 sales, putting the dystopian spin-off in good stead for future weeks. The week’s second new entry, Kirsten Dunst’s thriller Civil War, takes third place while Back To Black lifts two places (4).

This week’s biggest title on physical formats is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, although it still drops three places to 5. Kung Fu Panda 4 (6) is down two places, Anyone But You holds (7) and former long-reigning Number 1 Dune: Part Two tumbles five places (8).

Entering the Top 10 for the first time is romantic sports drama Challengers; starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Maike Faist, the film is up 14 places to Number 9 on digital downloads only.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Wicked Little Letters, dropping five places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th July 2024