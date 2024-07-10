Apple confirms August 2024 Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have confirmed the August 2024 Friday Night Baseball schedule, with all games once again being available to Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions.

Coverage of the weekly doubleheader is helmed by Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott — all former MLB umpires — break down rules and calls each week.

Lauren Gardner hosts live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey.

August 2024 Friday Night Baseball Schedule

Friday, August 2

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers – 6:30 PM ET

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals – 6:30 PM ET

Friday, August 9

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins – 8 PM ET

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers – 8 PM ET

Friday, August 16

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs – 2 PM ET

Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 PM ET

Friday, August 23

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins – 8 PM ET

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 PM ET

Friday, August 30

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 PM ET

San Diego Padres at Tampa Bay Rays – 6:30 PM ET

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.



