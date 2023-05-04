Rakuten TV adds TED channel to FAST line-up

Rakuten TV has added a TED channel to their line-up of FAST channels, bringing customers in the UK, Netherlands and Nordics a range of videos from expert speakers.

Pre-installed on many popular Smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG and Hisense, and also available for Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV respective ranges of streaming devices as well as mobile devices, Rakuten TV allows users to buy and rent movies within its app.

Users also get access to host of free content including a library of around 10,000 on-demand titles plus live channels spanning film, entertainment and news.