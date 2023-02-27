Rakuten TV is now available on the Amazon Fire TV stick and cube range   

Popular streaming app Rakuten TV, which offers free on-demand and linear content alongside titles to buy and keep, is now available on Amazon’s range of Fire TV streaming sticks and Cubes .

The service has long been available on mobile devices, via the web and on many major Smart TV brands, including Samsung and LG, but until recently was absent from the Fire TV range.

However an official app, which offers access to previously purchased titles, live channels, and the service’s line-up of advert-supported on-demand content, is now available to download from Amazon’s app store.

Free content available in the app includes a library of around 10,000 on-demand titles, including its exclusive sports documentaries, plus 250 live channels spanning film, entertainment and news.

Although users can also use the app to play films and series they’ve previously bought from Rakuten TV, the Fire TV app lacks the ability to buy additional titles. Users will need to make new purchases through the Rakuten TV website or other compatible device.

The app is also currently limited to playing back content in High Definition, even if it was purchased in Ultra High Definition. This last limitation is one shared by other devices and Rakuten’s help pages say it’s “working to increase the number of brands compatibles with UHD content”.