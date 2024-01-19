Rakuten TV launches new app for Apple TV boxes

A new app for popular streaming service Rakuten TV is now available for Apple TV set top boxes.

The app gives users to access the service’s line-up of free streaming channels, which includes CNN, themed movie channels, Euronews, and Fifa+, all listed in a traditional EPG.

The firm says an update later this year will also bring its selection of free on-demand movies and TV shows, plus its popular range of sports documentaries, to the app.

Rakuten TV is also available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Smart TVs from Hisense, Samsung and LG, and Amazon’s Fire TV range of streaming devices.

On most Smart TVs – but not Android or Fire TV – the app also includes a store for renting and buying films and TV shows. The service’s apps, including those lacking the store feature, also include a library section giving access to the user’s past purchases.

Both features are currently absent from the new app for Apple TV, however Rakuten says: “We intend to support library feature for Apple TV users depending on how the usage of the app grows and overall feedback from our users”.

There’s no fixed timeline for the addition of this feature.