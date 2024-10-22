Rakuten TV launches new enterprise solutions business

Rakuten TV, which offers its own consumer-focused video store and FAST service on multiple platforms, has launched a new service aimed at helping content owners launch their own streaming offers.

Rakuten TV Enterprise Services is backed by the firm’s 15 years of in-house technology, content and monetization expertise and offers “a high-quality, cost-effective solution” for content owners and distributors looking to launch and monetise their own FAST channels and video centric apps.

The service offers a cloud-based solution for an easy launch of FAST channels including seamless onboarding and advanced media asset management and scheduling tools with expert guidance.

Rakuten TV will also leverage its deep technical expertise in building OTT apps featuring multiple monetisation models like FAST, AVOD, and TVOD for all major operating systems running on Consumer Electronics devices to help content owners who are looking to expand their reach on the devices that customers use every day.

The firm has also announced Euronews as its first partner.

Cédric Dufour, CEO and President of Rakuten TV, said: “Rakuten TV Enterprise Services marks a significant step forward for our company, as well as for content creators and platforms aiming to grow their audiences and boost their revenue in an increasingly competitive market.

“Rakuten TV Enterprise Services is built on the same proven technology and advertising infrastructure that drives our own success, and we’re excited to share these capabilities with our partners.”