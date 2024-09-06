Rakuten TV brings its app to Virgin Media UK users

Popular streaming app Rakuten TV, which offers a mix of free linear channels and on-demand content alongside a comprehensive buy and keep store, is now available on Virgin Media set top boxes.

The news means viewers now have access to an additional 150 new FAST channels and thousands of hours of subscription-free on-demand viewing.

Rakuten TV is widely available on Smart TVs from major brands including Samsung and Hisense plus on dedicated streaming devices such as Amazon’s Fire TV range and the Apple TV set top box.

It’s also available on boxes offered by a growing number of broadband and pay-TV providers including ISPs who deploy the Netgem TV platform.

Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV, said: “Rakuten TV offers a great choice for Virgin Media Customers with the premium new releases to rent or buy and a great selection of Movies, TV Shows and FAST channels for free.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Virgin Media to offer this high-quality experience to its customers. This partnership is a further step in our strategy to bring our TV offer to telco clients across Europe.”