Reacher renewed for fourth season at Prime Video

Alan Ritchson stars as Reacher. Image: Prime Video.

Prime Video has renewed Reacher, its action thriller based on Lee Child’s best-selling books, for a fourth series.

The news comes just days after the streaming service announced the commissioning of a spin-off series.

Season three of the show, which stars Alan Ritchson as former military investigator Jack Reacher, is expected to air next year. Based on Persuader, the seventh book in Child’s series, it sees Reacher go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Ritchson will be joined by Maria Sten – who will also star in the currently untitled spin-off – plus Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,“ said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”