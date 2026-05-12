Prime Video renews Reacher for fifth season

Alan Ritchson is to reprise his role as Lee Child’s Jack Reacher for a fifth season of Prime Video’s Reacher.

News of the additional season comes ahead of the show’s upcoming fourth outing which will see Reacher drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

Based on the 13th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling book series, Gone Tomorrow, the season will see Ritchson joined by Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Roberston.

“From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world.

“We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum.”