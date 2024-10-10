October full fibre broadband and TV deals from EE

EE has unveiled new deals on selected full fibre broadband and TV packages, with savings of up to £120 available against the network’s regular prices.

All deals are available via ee.co.uk and are subject to a 24 month contract.

EE Broadband deals

Deals are available until 17th October and include:

EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £48)

£29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £34.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £72)

£34.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P EE Full Fibre 900 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £44.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £72)

£44.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P EE Full Fibre 1.6 (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £64.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £120)

£64.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P EE Made 4 Gamers (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £64.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £120)

EE TV Deals

Available until 17th October:

EE Big Entertainment: £0 upfront cost, post + packaging and free on Apple TV box, £25 a month (Save £120)

Includes All Sky 11 Cinema channels with NOW Cinema, Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and more with NOW Entertainment and Netflix Standard with ads.

Available from 11th until 31st October 2024:

EE Full Works: Free on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month (Save £159)

Includes Sky’s entertainment channels in HD with NOW, all 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, Netflix Standard.

Available from 18th until 31st October 2024:

EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost and free on Apple TV box, £15 per month Save £120)

Includes Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic and Sky Max, and more with NOW Entertainment, includes Netflix Basic

EE Sport: £0 upfront cost and free on Apple TV box, £16 per month (Save £96)

Includes all TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports

EE Big Sport: Free on all boxes, £10 for three months and then £45 per month (Save £105)

Includes all 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium