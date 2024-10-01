Prime Video confirms new Reacher spin-off series

It’s been confirmed that a new spin-off series from Prime Video’s Reacher is heading to the streaming service.

Starring Alan Ritchson as Lee Child’s former military investigator, the parent series has proven a hit with viewers around the world.

Now Prime Video is expanding the show’s universe with a new, as yet untitled, spin-off starring Maria Sten as private investigator Frances Neagley.

Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice.

Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

Sten first played the part of Neagley in Reacher’s second season.

The series is created for television by co-showrunners and executive producers Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.

“As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

“Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher,” said Santora and Wootton.

“Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background,” said Sten. “She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”