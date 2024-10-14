New Tron game is heading to consoles and PC next year 

Tron: Catalyst, a new isometric action-adventure game hailing from Bithell Games and Big Fan, is heading to PCs and consoles next year.

Catalyst places players in the role of Exo, a courier working in the Arq Grid first introduced in Tron: Identity, whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious package explodes, granting them powers beyond any program’s normal function.

With the Arq Grid’s ruthless ‘peacekeepers’ in hot pursuit, players must unlock the mysteries of the grid and learn what kind of hero it needs them to become.

As they do so, they’ll ride Light Cycles and engage in Identity Disc combat while being pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own.

Licensed by Disney, the studio behind the Tron films, the game launches on PC and consoles in 2025 and will feature “beautiful new hand-drawn art and original music, from the Tron universe.”