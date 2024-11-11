Silo returns to Apple TV+ this week

Dystopian sci-fi series Silo returns to Apple TV+ with its second season of this Friday (November 15th).

Starring Rebecca Ferguson and based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, the show tells the story of the last ten thousand people on earth whose mile-deep underground bunker protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

When Silo resident Juliette (Ferguson) seeks answers about a loved one’s murder, she tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

In addition to Ferguson, returning cast this season include Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Silo’s 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday.

The series was created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost who also serves as showrunner.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

