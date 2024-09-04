Hotel Portofino moves to BBC’s UK ad-funded network

Pictured: (L-R) Oliver Dench as Lucian Ainsworth, Olivia Morris as Alice Mays-Smith, Anna Chancellor as Lady Latchmere, Natascha Mcelhone as Bella Ainsworth, Mark Umbers as Cecil Ainsworth, Adam James as Jack Turner and Assad Zaman as Anish Sengupta. Image: Eagle Eye Drama / Beta Film.

UKTV, the BBC’s UK network of advert and subscription-funded channels, has acquired the rights to period drama Hotel Portofino.

Set against the historical backdrop of the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, the drama’s first series originally debuted on BritBox and follows the Ainsworth family who set up a quintessentially British hotel in the breathtakingly beautiful Italian Riviera town of Portofino.

Natascha McElhorne heads up the cast which also includes Oliver Dench, Olivia Morris, Anna Chancellor, Mark Umbers, Adam James and Assad Zaman.

Series one, which has also been seen on ITV, will air on U&Drama and streaming service U (previously UKTV Play) from 27th September with the second series debuting later in the year.

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Beta Film, the show has been sold to over 70 territories, including Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and North America.

Melanie Rumani, Global head of acquisitions, UKTV and BBC Studios, said: “This deal is a fantastic opportunity and one that really solidifies our relationship with the brilliant team at Beta Film. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them on this series.”

Andreas Khevenhueller, Beta’s VP International Sales & Acquisitions, said: “We are beyond thrilled to announce that UKTV is the new “port of call” for the sensational drama Hotel Portofino.

“This captivating series has already won hearts around the globe, and is ready to bring a burst of sunshine, luxury, and thrilling adventures to the UK. We are confident that viewers will be swept away by the charm, intrigue, and breathtaking scenery this show offers.”