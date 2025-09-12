Prime Video UK adds more NBA games to schedule

Prime Video has announced an additional 20 regular-season NBA games for its coverage of the 2025-26 NBA season.

These Sunday evening games complete the streamer’s schedule of 86 regular-season games, including 29 primetime matchups, which will be available to Prime members in the UK & Ireland at no additional cost.

Coverage of the additional matches starts on Sunday, October 26th with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 PM GMT.

Other season highlights include Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on November 2, and the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics on February 1st.

Subscribers can also look forward to a doubleheader on March 1, 2026, with the San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (6:00 PM GMT) followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets (8:30 PM GMT).

These additional fixtures means viewers can enjoy at least one primetime NBA game nearly every week throughout the regular season.

Prime members will also receive exclusive live coverage of the NBA Berlin and London games in January 2026, featuring the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic.

These 20 additional games complement Prime Video’s comprehensive NBA coverage in the UK & Ireland for the 2025-26 season, which includes:

66 previously announced regular-season games

The Emirates Cup Championship game

The 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament

One-third of first and second round Playoff games

A Conference Finals series

Exclusive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals

In addition, the NBA League Pass will be available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video, giving fans access to every NBA game of the season, live and on-demand.