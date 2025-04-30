Carême now streaming on Apple TV+

Benjamin Voisin stars as Antonin Carême. Image: Apple

Carême, the new drama inspired by the life of celebrated French chef Antonin Carême, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Carême rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe and is still renowned today for his contribution to French cuisine.

His career ultimately saw him serve as personal chef to some of the most important figures of the day, including the British Prince Regent and Tsar Alexander I of Russia.

The series is inspired by Ian Kelly’s book ‘Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef’ and portrays Carême as a man whose talent and ambitions attract the attention of powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France.

Benjamin Voisin stars in the title role alongside Jérémie Renier, Lyna Khoudri, Alice Da Luz and Micha Lescot.

The first two episodes are now available to stream, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday.



