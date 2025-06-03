Sky reveals launch date for Sky Glass Air Smart TV

Sky has confirmed that its cheaper, entry-level Smart TV, the Sky Glass Air, will go on sale next week.

First announced in February alongside the launch of the flagship Sky Glass Gen 2, the Air features a 4K Quantum Dot HDR screen with global dimming, 2.0 stereo speakers with Dolby.

It’s available in three colours: Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green, and comes with a choice of three sizes: 43”, 55” and 65”.

Sky Glass Air will be available for new and existing Sky customers from June 10th with prices starting from £6 per month. A subscription for Sky’s content will also be needed, raising the minimum monthly cost to £21.

The new model runs the same Sky OS software that powers the Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Stream puck meaning users get all the same features, including hands-free voice control.

Like its stablemates, the new TV delivers Sky’s channels over broadband, with no need for a satellite dish or aerial.

“With Sky Glass Air, we’re bringing the Sky experience to more people through a beautifully designed TV with stunning picture quality from just £6 a month,” said Carli Kerr, MD of Sky TV & NOW.

“It’s all about giving people better for less: more choice, great tech, and the content they love, without compromising on quality.

“From the ultimate performance of Glass Gen 2 to the incredible value of Air, there’s now a Sky Glass to suit everyone, whether you’re new to Sky or already with us.”