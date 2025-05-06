Royal Regiment of Scotland to feature in new BBC docuseries

A new three-part docuseries following the men and woman of the Army’s The Royal Regiment of Scotland is coming to BBC Scotland and will also stream across the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Produced for the BBC by STV Studios Factual, The Troops promises to offer viewers “an illuminating, multifaceted picture of what it means to serve in the British Army in 2025.”

The series has secured unprecedented access to the regiment and cover everything from life on the barracks to large-scale overseas military exercises.

David Harron, Factual Commissioning Executive, BBC Scotland, said: “This series will give audiences rare and fascinating insights into the world of military service, by following the stories of the men and women in one of Scotland’s famous regiments.”

Craig Hunter, Executive Producer and Creative Director of STV Studios Factual, said: “Our series will reveal the personal and professional lives of the men and women behind the uniform.

“Merging the challenges of home life with modern day soldiering, we’ll follow a cast of characters facing some of the toughest working environments in the world.

“The Troops will move beyond the drills and the weapons training to accurately reflect the personalities, commitment and ambitions of an eclectic group of soldiers who could be deployed at any moment.”