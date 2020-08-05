STV Player is now available UK-wide on Freeview Play boxes and TVs

STV Player is now available on Freeview Play across the UK, allowing viewers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to watch more than 1,500 hours of free catch-up and on-demand content from the Scottish broadcaster for the first time on their set top boxes and TVs.

The player joins BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites in the free-to-air platform’s UK-wide line-up of apps.

Exclusive content on offer includes the US version of The Bridge and Australian dramas Janet King, Rake and The Slap, plus much-loved archive shows such as Taggart and Rebus.

Due to licensing restrictions, viewers outside Scotland will still need to use ITV Hub to watch shows, such as Coronation Street, which air UK-wide on channel 3.

Richard Williams, STV’s Managing Director, Digital, said: “The reach of the STV Player is constantly growing and joining the UK’s fastest-growing TV platform, Freeview Play, this week is a fantastic development in our growth story.

“We’re constantly enhancing our offering and are incredibly proud of the strong drama programming alongside live sport, kids’ shows and factual entertainment series.

“There’s genuinely something for everyone and we’re thrilled to be on board with Freeview Play across the UK, significantly expanding our reach.”



Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director at Freeview, added: “At Freeview we are always striving to deliver the best possible free to air viewing experience.

“The launch of STV Player nationwide means Freeview Play is now home to eight on demand players, giving viewers all the most watched shows, all for free.”