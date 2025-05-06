Amazon Haul arrives in the UK

Amazon is rolling out its ‘Amazon Haul’ feature – which debuted in the US last year – to its mobile app in the UK.

The feature brings together thousands of products from multiple categories, including fashion, home, and lifestyle, for £20 or less, with the retailer saying the “majority” are priced “under £10”.

Haul’s debut coincides with a new layout offering a more personalised homepage.

Customers can take advantage of extra savings available, including 5% off orders over £50, and 10% off orders over £75 and benefit from free delivery on orders over £15.

“We are constantly working to provide the best possible shopping experience for customers, and this is another way to offer low prices on a wide selection of products,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon.

“Now more than ever we know our customers are looking to save, and we’re excited to provide more options through the shopping app they already know and love.”