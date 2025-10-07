Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs reunite for new sitcom

Gavin & Stacie star Ruth Jones is reuniting with Stella co-star Steve Speirs for a new BBC One sitcom about the unlikely friendship between two people who meet at a knee trauma clinic.

The pair will co-write and star in the series which looks at the challenges and rewards of relationships in middle age.

Jones said: “I’m so grateful to the BBC for commissioning our new series. Steve and I are old friends and working with him is always a thrill. Can’t wait.”

Speirs added: “Thanks to the team at the BBC for backing our new show. I’ve worked with Ruth for over 30 years and am really looking forward to doing it again!”

The series was commissioned by Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning BBC Wales, and Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC.

Andrews said: “It’s a total delight to be working with Ruth and Steve again!

“We’re having such a cool time in comedy at the moment with audiences coming in big numbers; to have this project now joining such a rich slate of content is beyond exciting. Superb news”.

Petrie added: “We were genuinely weak at the knees when this script first landed in our inboxes. It’s a rare thing to read something that feels so instantly special, and we cannot wait to see it come to life.

“Having comedy powerhouses like Ruth and Steve choose to bring this to the BBC is a real privilege, and we’re hugely grateful for their trust.”