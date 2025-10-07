Football Manager 26 Touch comes to Apple Arcade next month

An updated version of Football Manager 26 Touch, featuring both the Premier League and a debut of women’s football, is returning to Apple Arcade on November 4th.

The Sports Interactive and SEGA title introduces an upgraded graphics engine that brings smoother player movement and incredible on-pitch detail to life, official Premier League licenses, and women’s football for the first time in series history – delivering more authenticity and options than ever before.

“We’re delighted to be bringing FM26 Touch back to Apple Arcade for the start of this new era for Football Manager,” said Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s studio director.

“We think the reimagined user interface will really enhance the experience across Apple devices. In addition, the arrival of the Premier League fully licensed and the introduction of women’s football will further deepen exploration for Arcade players.”

Apple Arcade is a subscription service available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV set top boxes and costs £6.99 per month with a one-month free trial for new and qualifying users.