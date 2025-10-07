The Skins Game revived on Prime Video for Black Friday

Prime Video is to stream a revival of ‘The Skins Game’ – one of golf’s most celebrated television franchises – on Black Friday (November 28th).

Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour, the event became a staple on the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among the sport’s biggest stars including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

Now Prime Video is set to stream a relaunched version featuring Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley. The foursome will compete at the new Panther National in South Florida, the vision of Jack Nicklaus and Thomas in his debut design.

Amazon says the format will remain true to the traditional Skins Game structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes.

But, in a twist, the event will feature a “reverse purse” – all players will begin with $1 million on the scoreboard and fans will watch as their fortunes rise and fall with every hole won or lost, adding a new layer of tension, drama and strategy to every shot.

The event is being produced by Pro Shop and Propagate Content in coordination with PGA Tour Studios.

“We’ve taken up the mantle to bring back The Skins Game, and we’re proud to work alongside PGA Tour Studios, Prime Video and Propagate Content to reintroduce this iconic event and reclaim its rightful place on the sports calendar,” said Chad Mumm, Co-Founder and President of Pro Shop.

“By keeping the traditional format intact and adding some creative twists, we’re giving fans an experience that honors the past while delivering pure, high-stakes competition where the pressure builds with every shot.”

Charlie Neiman, Head of Sports Partnerships at Prime Video, added: “We’re thrilled to help relaunch ‘The Skins Game’ as part of an unprecedented day of live sports on Prime Video this Black Friday.

“Partnering with PGA Tour Studios, Pro Shop and Propagate Content to broadcast this storied event with four of the game’s most captivating stars opens more than 15 hours of exclusive live sports coverage on Prime Video, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, premium sports programming to fans around the world.”



Ben Silverman, CEO of Propagate Content, commented: “The Skins Game was always bigger than golf. It was a cultural event that brought sports and entertainment together in a way fans hadn’t seen before.

“At Propagate, we’re thrilled to partner with PGA Tour Studios, Prime Video, and Pro Shop to reimagine this iconic franchise for a new generation, combining tradition with innovation to deliver a spectacle that captures the drama and personality that made The Skins Game legendary.”

