Channel 4 Sales launches new AI-powered TV ad tool for SMEs

A new AI powered tool intended to help SMEs take their first steps in TV advertising has been launched by Channel 4’s ad sales team.

Smart Ad Engine allows SMEs to generate bespoke, indicative TV ad creative within minutes based on their existing online footprint and social media presence at no cost.

From there, businesses can access a suite of paid-for options from end-to-end campaign management services from Channel 4 Sales including creative development and submission to Clearcast.

Sam Hicks, Head of Advertiser Strategy, Channel 4, said: “Smart Ad Engine is about unlocking opportunity for SMEs, giving all businesses the tools to compete with bigger enterprises.

“Backed by TV’s unrivalled reach and viewer trust, allied to AI-powered automation, Smart Ad Engine will enable all businesses to visualise impactful, compliant and responsible advertising.”