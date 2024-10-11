EE launches new PlayStation Pro bundles

EE has opened pre-orders on a line-up of gaming bundles featuring the PlayStation Pro.

Set for release on November 7th, Sony’s latest console promises to offer an enhanced gaming experience with best-in-class features including ray tracing, super sharp image clarity as well as high frame rate gameplay.

EE, which has the ambition of becoming a major gaming retailer, is selling the console as a standalone option or as part of the following interest-free 24-month bundles:

For £31.46 per month, customers will receive:

PlayStation Pro console

Extra DualSense Controller

For £33.46 per month:

PlayStation Pro console

EA Sports FC 25

Extra DualSense Controller

For £36.38 per month:

PlayStation Pro console

DualSense Edge Controller

For £27.75 per month on a 36-month bundle:

PlayStation Pro console

DualSense Edge Controller

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset – White

EA Sports FC 25

The bundles are available via the EE Store website

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming at EE said:“Offering new bundles on the latest consoles such as PlayStation Pro is key to our plans to become the UK’s no.1 destination for gaming.

“What’s more, PlayStation Pro is Wi-Fi 7 compatible, and therefore the perfect match for our new cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 Smart Hub Pro router, enabling customers to benefit from best-in-class connectivity with faster speeds, less interference and more capacity that will only enhance their online gaming experience.”