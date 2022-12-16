Samsung brings Odyssey Ark gaming simulator and Gaming Hub demos to Selfridges 

Samsung and Selfridges have paired up to bring a new gaming simulator showcasing Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark curved 4K gaming screen to the department store this Christmas.

Available from today in the menswear section, the simulator features three Odyssey Arks attached together and allows shoppers to test their racing skills on the bespoke simulator.

Samsung says the Odyssey Ark “delivers a cinematic and immersive experience to gamers with top-class performance.”

It adds: “The screen wraps around the player’s field of view, filling their peripheral vision, whilst the Cockpit Mode enables the screen to rotate with HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt and pivot functionality for the ultimate screen environment.”

Selfridges will be offering an exclusive 10% discount promotion for those purchasing the Odyssey Ark.

In addition, visitors to the department will have the opportunity to experience cloud gaming through Samsung’s Gaming Hub retail display which will be located in the Tech department on the lower ground floor.

The retail display will be open from 19th December 2022 until 31st January 2023 and will feature three gaming stands, the Odyssey Ark gaming screen, and Samsung’s 55” Neo QLED 8K and 55” Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Tom Morey, Director of Direct-to-Consumer, Samsung Electronics UK&I said: “We’re thrilled to bring both our Gaming Hub retail display and ground-breaking Odyssey Ark gaming screen to consumers this winter at one of the UK’s most popular shopping destinations.

“There has been a lot of excitement around our Odyssey Ark ever since it launched earlier this year and gaming fans in the capital will now get the chance to experience the gaming screen for themselves and enjoy an adrenaline-fuelled experience like never before.”

“If that wasn’t enough, those visiting Selfridges this Christmas and early next year will also be able to experience the best of gaming all in one place thanks to Samsung Gaming Hub. With no console required, fans can fit in a quick gaming session and jump into their favourite games before or after their shop.”