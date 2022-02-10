Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra now available to pre-order from EE

Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, are now available to pre-order from EE.

Buyers can take the handsets on one of the network’s Smart or Full Works plans, bagging themselves up to three ‘smart benefit’ add-ons including a Netflix Basic plan, Apple Music, or BT Sport Ultimate.

The Full Works for Android plans also come with unlimited data and EE’s fastest 5G speeds.

In addition, both Smart Plan and Full Works for Android customers can upgrade their handset any time and can also get a 10% discount on EE’s Full Fibre Max home broadband plans.

Pricing:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available on price plans from £51 per month and is £50 upfront on a £59 a month 40GB Essential Plan with unlimited minutes and texts.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available on price plans from £59 per month and is £50 upfront on a £67 a month 40GB Essential Plan with unlimited minutes and texts.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on price plans from £69 per month and is £50 upfront on a £77 a month 40GB Essential Plan with unlimited minutes and texts.

Customers pre-ordering one of the range on EE will also receive a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds and those buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 Series device before 22nd April are also eligible for a 12 months Disney+ subscription.

EE is also offering the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra for pre-order. Those who pre-order one of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets will receive a free keyboard cover, worth up to £329.99, depending on which Tab S8 model they choose.

For more information visit ee.co.uk/samsung