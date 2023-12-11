Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now available in UK 

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is now on general sale in the UK, with early buyers able to redeem offers worth up to £294.

With a starting price of £599, the handset includes a 50MP camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a “long-lasting” 4,500mAh battery which “intuitively adjusts to conserve energy”.

Colour options include Mint, Cream and Graphite.

Those buying before January 25th 2024 can claim £100 cashback, get a pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a 12-month Disney+ subscription.

Samsung’s James Kitto said: “At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through cutting-edge mobile experiences at a variety of price points.

“Our new Galaxy S23 FE is a remarkable smartphone; it comes packed with some of the best features from our flagship range so users can maximise their creativity and productivity – it’s the perfect entry device into our incredible Galaxy ecosystem with pricing starting from just £599.”