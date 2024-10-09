Augmented and virtual reality headsets showcased in EE’s White City store

The XR Experience at EE Studio Store in Westfield, White City

EE has opened a new ‘extended reality’ zone in its Westfield, White City store, giving shoppers the chance to try out the network’s line-up of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) devices instore.

Devices showcased in the new zone, which includes more than 21 virtual and mixed reality experiences, include the HTC Vive XR Elite, PlayStation VR2, and Meta Quest 3.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to try out the TCL Nxtwear S+ and Xreal Air 2 Pro glasses, plus the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Asif Aziz, Retail Director at EE, said: “Extended reality is one of the most exciting areas of tech innovation right now, and it really must be seen to be believed.

“That’s why we’re giving shoppers this unparalleled opportunity to try the latest and greatest devices side-by-side, bringing the future of immersive technology to consumers’ fingertips.

“We pride ourselves on being the most personal brand on the high street and whether it’s for gaming, entertainment or learning, we believe everyone can get something out of XR.

“We invite shoppers to try out this exciting tech for themselves and speak to our expert EE Guides for advice on how they can get the most out of XR in their everyday lives.”