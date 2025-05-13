Sony’s Xperia 1 VII goes on sale

Sony’s new flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VII, is now on sale in the UK with a price tag of £1399.

The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset plus Sony’s Xperia Intelligence AI and is available in Slate Black, Moss Green, and Orchid Purple colour options.

Sony says it “delivers professional-grade camera, audio and display performance” thanks to a development process that saw its mobile team work in collaboration with the engineers behind its Alpha cameras, Walkman audio players and BRAVIA TVs.

Key camera features include AI Camerawork and Auto Framing to help users capture stable and framed composition videos, an ultra-wide-angle lens equipped with a larger 48MP 1/1.56-inch sensor, and an Exmor T for mobile image sensor.

On audio Sony says “components proven for their excellence in Walkman devices” have been incorporated into the Xperia 1 VII, adding that this “significantly enhances the sound quality when connecting wired headphones, achieving clarity as if listening on a dedicated music player.”

Additionally the brand’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine uses to AI “to allow even compressed streaming audio sources to be enjoyed with immersive, high-quality sound.”

Users will also benefit from up to four OS version upgrades and six years of security updates from the date of release.