Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program debuts in UK

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 range are the first to be offered under the CRN program

Samsung has expanded its Certified Re-Newed (CRN) program to the UK, France and Germany, allowing customers in these countries to benefit from the circular economy.

The program sees previously owned flagship Galaxy devices – starting with the Galaxy S25 series – tested, cleaned and refurbished by the electronic giant’s own teams and with genuine original parts before being offered for sale on Samsung.com.

In the UK, France and Germany each device is also issued a new IMEI numbers and updated with the latest software. They also come with the same warranty as new Galaxy devices, something Samsung says distinguishes them from third-party refurbished or secondhand devices.

The CRN program previously launched in the US and Korea and is now being expanded internationally to help make premium models “more accessible to consumers”.

“We’re excited to expand our Certified Re-Newed program in European markets to provide customers with more options for purchasing flagship devices,” said Jun Kim, EVP and Head of Galaxy Value Innovation Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“While contributing to the circular economy, we hope more customers can experience our latest innovations, including Galaxy AI.”