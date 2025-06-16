Samsung’s Galaxy S25+ now powering Van Gogh Museum’s audio tour

New Van Gogh inspired cases are going on sale in Samsung’s stores

Visitors to Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum can now enjoy a “renewed” audio tour powered by Samsung’s Galaxy S25+ smartphone.

A three year deal between the electronics giant and museum replaces the previously used dedicated audio tour hardware with 1,600 Galaxy S25+ phones, delivering what Samsung describes as “an upgraded storytelling experience” with “clearer voice audio and enhanced display quality.”

Further work is underway to deliver “a more personalised visitor experience” by harnessing the power of the firm’s Galaxy AI.

To commemorate the collaboration, Samsung is launching Van Gogh Museum branded cases for its smartphones.

Inspired by some of the artist’s most famous paintings, including the Sunflowers and his self-portrait, these will be available at Samsung Experience Stores and the Samsung Online Store in the Netherlands, and at the Van Gogh Museum store and its online store.

Sean Yun, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Benelux, said: “We believe technology should open doors to inspiration and connection.

“Our partnership with the Van Gogh Museum is a powerful example of how mobile innovation can bring cultural experiences to life in more intuitive and personal ways for people everywhere.”

Emilie Gordenker, Director of the Van Gogh Museum, added: “At the Van Gogh Museum, we aim to be at the top of our game and in response to our own times, and to do so in our own innovative way.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Samsung as a technology partner to make the museum experience even more engaging.”