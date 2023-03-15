Samsung reveals two new sub-£500 Galaxy A smartphones  

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, two new smartphones priced at under £500, which it says have a battery life of 2 days and “will help users shoot steady and crisp videos”.

Image: Samsung.

Both models feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) to help capture blur-free images and footage, plus a night mode to help users “capture the brightest and clearest photos” in low light, and “intelligent AI Pixel technology to broaden the camera’s pixel size and capture more detail”.

Enhanced editing tools are also available to let users remove unwanted shadows and reflections – the first time such features have been available on Galaxy A series devices.

Both devices feature Super AMOLED displays, with the Galaxy A54 5G screen measuring 6.4-inch and the Galaxy A34 5G sized at 6.6-inch on the Galaxy A34 5G, which Samsung says “have been upgraded for astounding outdoor visibility, even under bright sunlight.”

The firm is also guaranteeing up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in four colour options: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. Featuring 8GB of RAM, the handset costs£449 for the 128GB version or £499 for the 256GB model.

The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in four colour options: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver, priced at £349 (6GB RAM + 128GB) and £399 (8GB RAM + 256GB).

Both devices will be available in March via operators, retailers and on samsung.com.

“At Samsung, we are constantly looking to push the boundaries and find ways of making our innovative technology more accessible to our customers”, said VP Head of MX Division, Samsung UK and Ireland, James Kitto.

“With the Galaxy A series, we’re determined to give customers top-quality devices at highly competitive prices that still boast ground-breaking innovation, including revolutionary camera capabilities with our light boosting technology”.